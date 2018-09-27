Suit challenges drilling on public land in Colorado, Utah

DENVER | Environmental organizations requested on Thursday that a judge overturn the sale of drilling rights on public land in Colorado and Utah, arguing that the current administration failed to take into account the potential threat to public health and the environment.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Denver federal court, looks to reverse oil and gas leases on 184 square miles of land. The U.S. Bureau of Land Management sold the leases without properly reviewing how much air pollution the drilling would cause, according to the lawsuit.

The Bureau of Land Management declined to comment.

The lawsuit was filed by Rocky Mountain Wild, National Parks Conservation Association, Center for Biological Diversity and WildEarth Guardians. The groups contend that drilling would worsen ground-level ozone in the area.