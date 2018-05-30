Rent rise rolls in Aurora

A trend local renters are all-too familiar with continued this month as rents around Aurora continued their climb.

According to ApartmentList.com, which tracks rents around the region, rents in Aurora jumped 0.4 percent in the past month, and are up 1 percent compared to the same period last year.

Median rent prices in Aurora sit at $1,540 for a two bedroom unit compared to a national average of $1,170.

All 10 cities around the metro Denver region ApartmentList.com tracks have seen rents climb in the past year, the group said.