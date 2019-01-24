Boulder extends moratorium on new oil, gas drilling

BOULDER | A Colorado town has extended its moratorium on new oil and gas drilling, expecting lawmakers to address statewide regulations this year.

The Daily Camera reports the Erie Board of Trustees approved Tuesday the six-month extension, preventing a lapse in the freeze that was set to expire next month.

The town north of Denver has approved other regulations on the industry over last year, including mapping requirements and odor mitigation.

The nearby towns of Lafayette and Superior also have drilling moratoriums. Both towns aim to wait and see what the state Legislature decides before moving forward with their own regulations on the industry.

The city of Boulder approved over the summer a drilling moratorium that lasts through June 2020.