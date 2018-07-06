Police and fire investigate blaze, stabbing, in north Aurora

AURORA | One woman was rushed to a local hospital with an apparent stab wound after a fire Thursday night in north Aurora.

Few details about the blaze and the woman — including what caused the blaze and who may have stabbed the woman — have been released, but police and fire officials said they responded to the home at 1992 Moline St. about 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials said the blaze at the home near Moline and East Montview Boulevard was under control about 3:30 p.m.

Aurora police said an adult woman was taken to a hospital with stab wounds, but further details about her condition and identity have not been released.

Police said Moline and Montview were closed for several hours during the investigation.