Police and fire investigate blaze, stabbing, in north Aurora

By
Brandon Johansson
-
10

AURORA | One woman was rushed to a local hospital with an apparent stab wound after a fire Thursday night in north Aurora.

Few details about the blaze and the woman — including what caused the blaze and who may have stabbed the woman — have been released, but police and fire officials said they responded to the home at 1992 Moline St. about 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Fire officials said the blaze at the home near Moline and East Montview Boulevard was under control about 3:30 p.m.

Aurora police said an adult woman was taken to a hospital with stab wounds, but further details about her condition and identity have not been released.

Police said Moline and Montview were closed for several hours during the investigation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR