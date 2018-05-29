One dead, three others hurt in Aurora shooting

AURORA | One person was killed and three wounded in a shooting early Sunday morning outside the Kasbah Nightclub, 15373 E. Sixth Ave., near East Sixth Avenue and Helena Street in Aurora.

According to a statement from Aurora police, officers responded to the call around 2 a.m. Sunday on the report of a shooting.

“This case is in its early stages and the Aurora Police Major Crimes Unit is actively investigating the incident,” the statement said.

Aurora Police spokesman Kenneth Forrest told KUSA-TV that the shooting stemmed from a fight that began inside the establishment early Sunday morning. Forrest says the shooting happened in the club’s parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found four adults who had been shot. All four were taken to local hospitals where one man died from his injuries, police said.

Names of the four people shot and a description of potential suspects have not been released.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Detective Alton Reed at 303-739-6068. Tipsters can also remain anonymous earn a $2,000 reward by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.