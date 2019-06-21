OBITUARY: Harry G. Stevenson, 78

Harry G. Stevenson

March 15, 1941 – June 10, 2019

Harry passed away on June 10, 2019. He was born in New Castle, Pennsylvania on March 15, 1941.

Harry is survived by his Wife, Mary Ann, his daughter, Janna Cescaline (Ron Cescaline), his son Christopher Stevenson (Natalie Stevenson) and his grand-children; Julie Weston (Devin Weston), Jeff Watson, Isak Stevenson and Austin Stevenson, a great grand-child, Camden Weston. He is also survived by his sister, Carol DeSantis, Michigan and a brother, Bill Stevenson, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Harry was preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and William Stevenson, his beloved aunt Thora Williams, and his sisters Ilona Holtzapple and Sally Anderson.

A viewing will be Friday, June 21 from 3-7 pm with a Vigil at 7 pm at St Jude Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be Sat., June 21 at 11:00 am at the St. Jude Catholic, 9405 W Florida Ave., Lakewood, CO. He will be laid to rest in Hays, Kansas.

In Harry’s honor and in lieu of flowers the family has asked that any memorial contributions be made to The Capuchin Poor Clares, 3325 Pecos St., Denver, CO 80211 or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004.