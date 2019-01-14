Paul E. Reeves, 92, of Lakewood passed away on January 1, 2019 at Allison Care Center in Lakewood. Born on April 25, 1926 in Pueblo, Colorado he was the son of the late Clarence F. and Vera (Melchoir) Reeves.

Paul was a maintenance supervisor for the City and County of Denver. He enjoyed the many talented people he met and served at the Denver Auditorium Arena in Denver as they preformed there (before the Boettcher Center). He loved his time in the Navy and wished he spent more time serving.

He enjoyed the Denver Broncos, making people laugh, and being sure each person he greeted knew how special they were. He was known for his Hugs, handshakes, and smiles. Mostly Paul loved Jesus and wanted a life that reflected that love.

Paul had no children of his own so he adopted as many children and grandchildren who would have him. He will be missed by friends and the family he “adopted” around himself.

Interment with Military Honors will be held at Fort Logan National Cemetery. The service date is pending at this time.