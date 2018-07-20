OBITUARY: Michael Eugene Cook, 50

Michael Eugene Cook

January 19, 1968 – June 27, 2018

Michael Eugene Cook, Aurora; January 19, 1968 – June 27, 2018.

Husband of Natalie, Father of Nick, Neil, Ellie and Liam. Beloved Son of Ruth and Brother to Mark and Matthew. Preceded in death by his Father William Thomas Cook and Sister Michelle Cook.

Mike’s sense of humor and willingness to help others will be greatly missed. We know that he is at rest with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and that puts our hearts at ease.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 11:00 am, at Holy Love Lutheran Church – 4210 S Chambers Rd, Aurora, CO 80014.