Frances Vera Salaz, 75, of Aurora, Colorado passed away peacefully at her home on December 18, 2018. She is survived by her beloved husband Raymond Salaz of Aurora, and by her beloved children

Angela Case (David) Elizabeth, Co.

Anthony Salaz (Shirley) Denver, Co.

Annette Salaz Aurora, Co.

Sandra Saiz (Dale) Denver, Co.

Kimberly Salaz-Zeigler Aurora, Co.

Preceded in death are her 2 sons Edward R. Salaz Jr. and Michael C. Salaz and son in law Troy Zeigler.

She has 15 grandchildren and 34 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

She had a heart of gold and will be missed by many.