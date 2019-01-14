Felix A. Mestas, 56, of Denver, Colorado, passed away in the early morning of January 2nd, 2019.

Felix was born April 25th, 1962, in Denver. He grew up in east Denver and attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He spent most of his career working for himself: building, remodeling, and designing for various projects and many people, friends, and family. He was incredibly proud of the work he did, always quick to show photos to anyone he spoke with about it.

Felix was a talented artist, who spent countless hours throughout his life drawing and painting. Many who knew him would have on some occasion received a drawing or sketch made especially for them. He enjoyed making people laugh. He gave everyone a loving nickname and he never forgot them. He was the joy of every conversation, always cracking jokes and making the people around him smile.

Felix’s heart and soul were his grandchildren. He took every chance to hold them and spoil them with gifts and candy. T-bone Fatty Bear, the Tobinator, Princess Ava and Boom Booms were the light of his life.

He is survived by his wife Elaine, daughter Melissa (Randy), son Felix (Rebecca), and grandchildren Timothy, Toby, Ava, and Ella, by his sister Peggy Giron (Karen); Aunt Lu Linãn Herrerra; and by many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother Celia Rocha, his father Felix J. Mestas, his sisters Virginia, Sally, Rita, and Veronica, and his brother Jerry.

To share a memory of Felix or to leave a condolence for his family, please click the “Share Memories” button above.