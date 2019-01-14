Debbie Gallegos – Vockel, 58

Debbie Gallegos – Vockel passed away peacefully, in her sleep,December 22, 2018 in Golden. Born February 5, 1960, she is survived by her father Fred Gallegos. She is preceded in death by her mother Kathy Gallegos and her husband Greg Vockel.

Debbie was a devoted and loving mother of Crystal and Matthew Vockel, Laura and Brian Vockel; sister to Sherry, Sandy, Susan, Kelly, Alan and Pamela. Nana to 6 grandchildren Mickayla, Tony, Isaiha, Anthony, Courtney and Hannah. Also numerous nieces and nephews and cousins and many cherished friends.

Debbie made this world a better place, with her caring smile and attitude and actions. She took the time to make you feel special, so glad to have known her.