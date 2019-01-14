Mrs. Betty Jean Dayoub, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family in the late hours of January 8, 2019. Betty was born August 11, 1926 in Tiltonsville, Ohio to Frank Alton Neely and Alice Boughner Neely.

Betty and Richard Michael Dayoub married in 1944 and had three children: Richard Michael Dayoub, Denise Caryl Dayoub, Betty Jean Dayoub. They remained a loving couple until Richard’s death in January 2002.

Richard’s government employment opportunities dictated living in over ten cities. During the children’s’ years Betty served as a high school booster club officer, worked for Western Electric in Kansas City and Seattle, as well as Sears in Savannah, Georgia and Jacksonville Florida where she received numerous Customer Service awards.

She was an avid sports fan, especially of basketball and football. She loved boating and water skiing.

Betty is survived by her sister, Barbara Huston; three children, Richard Dayoub, Denise Wells and Betty Jean Dayoub; and grandchildren who live in Kansas City: Andrea Nichole Dayoub, Alex Clark Dayoub, Alexa Dayoub, Ashley Pilar Becerra, Lana Becerra and Deven Becerra. She is preceded in death by her two sisters, Caryl Morse and Charlene Smoot.

Betty is remembered by all as a very strong and giving woman.

Services will be held at a later date in Colorado.

She will me laid to rest with her beloved husband in the Arlington Park Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida.