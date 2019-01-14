Connie Ciarlelli, 58, of Littleton Colorado passed away on January 7, 2019 from metastasized endometrial cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of 35 years, Barry Ciarlelli, daughters Karissa and Kelsey, son-in-law Scott McGaffin, as well as her grandchildren Avery, 8, and Adalynn, 3, McGaffin. Daughter to Shirley and Marion Bishop.

Connie survived her battle from battle breast cancer from 2003. She was diagnosed with uterine cancer in October of 2017 and endured treatments for eight months. Afterwards she was briefly in remission before reoccu

rrence. She battled fiercely always with optimism and hope for healing guided by her unrelenting faith.

Connie, the salutatorian of her Denver North High School graduating class, was also a top honor student graduating from Western State Colorado University.

A devoted wife, mother, and servant, Connie had a brilliant, responsible, and fun-loving spirit.

In her early adult years, she worked in restaurants to help make ends meet, and she served as a girl scout leader and for 10+ years at Cherry Hills Community Church where she worked in facilities, as a chef, and then was the lead in the reprographics department. She was recruited by Lewan Technologies where she worked the last 10 years of her life.

Connie fiercely loved her family and friends, and she always put others needs ahead of her own. She enjoyed movies and the comedy of David Letterman and Seinfeld and gave her relentless hard work and phenomenal sense of humor with everyone she encountered.

Connie was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

Services will be at Cherry Hills Community Church chapel; 3908 East Grace Boulevard, Highlands Ranch, CO, 80126

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Connie’s memory to CHCC: Cherry Hills Community Church. 3900 East Grace Blvd. Highlands Ranch, Co, 80126