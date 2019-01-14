C. Scott Gottula, 45, of Arvada, Colo., died suddenly on January 3, 2019, in Ankeny, Iowa. No memorial or obituary can capture the essence of Scott who loved his family and friends with gigantic gusto. He will long be loved and missed.

Scott was born Dec. 30, 1973, at Iowa Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, the youngest child of Larry L. and the late Ginger S. (Bassett) Gottula.

Ankeny Memorial Gardens, 4208 North Ankeny Blvd., is handling the funeral arrangements. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 9, with a memorial service to follow at 10:30 a.m. Another service will be held in Lakewood, Colo., on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 10:30 a.m. at the Concordia Lutheran Church with lunch afterwards.

Scott attended Ankeny schools, graduating from Ankeny High School in 1991. He attended Southeast Community College in Lincoln, Neb. In 1992, Scott helped launch the flagship location of the family business, the Brass Armadillo Antique Mall, in Des Moines. His peerless people skills served him well as he worked his way up in the company. Over the years Scott played a leadership role, working at four of the seven locations. He began working at the Denver, Colo., Brass Armadillo in 1998 and took the helm as general manager in 2000. His co-workers, employees and antique dealers loved him for building not just a positive work environment, but a true community in the workplace.

Scott married Ginger Alvarado in 2002 and together they had three sons: Skylar, 15; Tristan, 14; and Valon, 12. These boys were the joy of his life. He served as a Scout leader and worked tirelessly to provide them with a multitude of experiences including music and skiing. With his voluminous knowledge of history and comic books, he also guided and nurtured their education and appreciation of Super Heroes, Star Wars and all things Comic Con.

Scott married Shuorang “Olivia” Xiao on Sept. 9, 2017, and they lived together in Arvada, Colo., sharing their love of family, animals and travel.

Scott is survived by his wife, Olivia; three sons, Skylar, Tristan and Valon; father Larry of Indianola; sister Jamie (Gary) Buelt of Polk City; brother Steve (Leith) Gottula of Spring, Texas; sister Kathi (Rick) Horsley of Lincoln, Neb.; sister Johna Gottula (Mike Bastin) of Indianola; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. With no siblings near his age, his cousins, Patrick and Christopher Yearley, became his other brothers. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ginger Gottula; his sister, Jean Ellen Inskeep; maternal grandparents, Bessie Heiliger of Bloomfield and Lawrence Bassett of Leon; and paternal grandparents, Elmo and Reva Gottula of Lincoln, Neb.

All who knew Scott will miss his infectious personality, booming laugh, bear hugs and generous spirit. He knew no enemies and those who shared in his personal and professional life benefited from his kindness and encouragement.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the: Sons of Scott Gottula Education Fund, Wells Fargo Bank.