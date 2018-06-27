‘Where is medical?’ More Las Vegas shooting records released

Police released the latest sequence of officer body-camera video clips and redacted recordings of 911 dispatch calls under court order in a lawsuit by media including The Associated Press.

LAS VEGAS | A Las Vegas police officer rushing a wounded colleague to safety, teams of officers stalking a stairwell in the search of a shooter and more cellphone pleas for help marked the newest release on Wednesday of public records from the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

The records have provided gripping accounts of drama and danger but no additional information about a motive for the attack.

“I’m up to 30 victims with gunshots. Where is medical?” one officer asks dispatchers from a makeshift triage scene near the Route 91 Harvest Festival venue where 58 people were killed and more than 800 were wounded and injured Oct. 1.

Body camera video shows officers sheltering behind patrol vehicles on the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Mandalay Bay hotel amid rapid gunfire from above.

An officer says he sees flashes of gunfire from an upper floor window.

Officer Brady Cook shouts, “I got shot! My arm. My right arm!”

Inside the 43-story hotel, an officer with hotel security guards on the 31st floor reports that he can hear automatic gunfire on the floor above.

Other videos show officers climbing the stairwell toward the 32nd floor, where authorities say gunman Stephen Paddock fired hundreds of rounds out the windows of a suite and then killed himself before police reached him.

On the street, “We need to move you. We need to get to medical,” Cook’s partner says as they run to the shelter of another patrol vehicle and he applies a tourniquet to the arm.

The officers duck at a curb during another 10-second burst of rapid gunfire, then hustle to a police car for the drive to a hospital.

“Get down! Get behind cover!” officers are shouting to each other as they drive away. Cook survived.

In another video clip, a female officer stops a man driving a silver SUV toward the concert venue.

“I’m going back to get another victim,” he says.

“There ya go,” she tells him and waves him through.

Four hours later, a police supervisor tells a dispatcher that she can answer Strip resorts asking when they can allow guests outside that Las Vegas Boulevard remains shut down but that people can use back entrances.

Police and the FBI have declined to comment on the releases now amounting to eight batches since May 2.They total nearly 1,200 audio files, 70 video files and hundreds of written records and witness accounts.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo has said authorities believe Paddock acted alone and the attack had no link to international terrorism.

Lombardo has said investigators might never know why Paddock meticulously stockpiled guns for the deadly attack on a concert crowd of 22,000 people.