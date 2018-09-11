TUESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 top stories and SentinelTV NewsMinute video

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MONSTROUS HURRICANE AIMING FOR US SEABOARD

More than a million people are predicted to evacuate coastal areas of the Carolinas and Virginia as the Category 4 storm could be the most catastrophic to hit the region in decades.

2. HOW US IS MARKING 17TH ANNIVERSARY OF 9/11

Americans are commemorating the Sept. 11 attacks with somber tributes, volunteer projects and a new monument to victims.

3. ‘CONSEQUENCES … WILL BE HARSH’

Those are the words of Iran’s nuclear chief to AP if there are any new attacks targeting Iran’s nuclear scientists, adding that the program is strong and will accelerate if the atomic deal falls.

4. NEW HAMPSHIRE HEADS TO THE POLLS

Voters are choosing from 17 candidates for an open U.S. House seat, with 11 Democrats — including Bernie Sanders’ son, Levi — and six Republicans on the ballot in a primary.

5. ‘OBAMACARE’ THRIVING DESPITE OPPOSITION

GOP leaders are confronting the law’s growing popularity and easing premium increases, which have left them showing no appetite to refight the battle to repeal it.

6. MANY CALIFORNIA MARIJUANA PRODUCTS FAILING SAFETY TESTS

Nearly 20 percent of marijuana products have failed tests for potency and purity since the state started requiring the checks on July 1.

7. RIGHTS GROUPS WARN AGAINST US FLOUTING ICC

Afghan rights workers are warning that John Bolton’s attack on the court investigating war crimes allegations will strengthen a climate of impunity in Afghanistan, prolong the war and embolden attackers.

8. REPORT: CHINESE BUILDING PROJECTS NARROWING ECONOMIC GAPS

Chinese-financed railways and other projects in Africa and other developing regions are helping reduce economic inequality, an AidData study finds.

9. HOW SERENA’S EXPERIENCE RESONATED WITH BLACK WOMEN

After the tennis star’s meltdown at the U.S. Open, they say they are often forced to watch their tone and their words in ways that men and other women are not.

10. RAMS SPOIL GRUDEN’S SILVER & BLACK RETURN

Quarterback Jared Goff and defensive back Marcus Peters help Los Angeles ruin the coach’s much-anticipated return to Oakland’s sideline by beating the Raiders 33-13.