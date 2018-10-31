WEDNESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 top headlines in 60 seconds and Sentinel NewsMinute video

NewsMinute-7-AM-CR (1) from Sentinel Colorado on Vimeo.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MOURNING, PROTESTS AS PITTSBURGH BURIES VICTIMS

Trump arrived to shouting, chanting protesters with signs such as “It’s your fault” and “Words matter,” a reference to allegations his bellicose language has emboldened bigots.

2. WHAT MASS MURDERERS LEAVE BEHIND

The perpetrators often provide a treasure trove of insight into their violent tendencies on social media, but oftentimes it’s too late for law enforcement to act.

3. TEXTING TO 911 NOT QUITE MAINSTREAM

In most parts of the U.S., people still can’t reach 911 by texting — an especially important service during mass shootings when a phone call could place someone in danger.

4. PINGS FROM LION AIR BLACK BOX DETECTED

An Indonesian transportation official says pings detected at sea in the search for the crashed Boeing jetliner are from its flight recorder because of their regular pattern.

5. TRUMP RAISES ANTI-IMMIGRATION RHETORIC

The president warns of tent cities for asylum seekers, sending U.S. troops to the Mexican border and the end to the Constitution’s guarantee of birthright citizenship.

6. PAKISTAN ACQUITS CHRISTIAN WOMAN FOR BLASPHEMY

Asia Bibi, sentenced to death in 2010, is ordered freed in a landmark ruling that sparks protests by hardline Islamists and raises fears of violence.

7. ‘SPECIAL K’ MAKING A COMEBACK

Ketamine is finding new life as an unapproved — and expensive — treatment for depression and suicidal behavior.

8. US STEPS UP SCRUTINY ASBESTOS EXPOSURE FUNDS

The White House is concerned that money intended to help people exposed to the hazardous substance are being depleted by fraudulent claims.

9. GODZILLA STOMPS BACK INTO THEATERS

The monster returns as a fire-breathing animated character, but filmmakers say the plot is more focused on “human drama.”

10. WHO ARE TOP 4 TEAMS IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF RANKINGS

In selections sure to change, Alabama, Clemson, LSU and Notre Dame would be the four-team semifinal field in early December.