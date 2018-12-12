WEDNESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 top headlines and Sentinel Colorado NewsMinute video

NewsMinute-7-AM-CR from Sentinel Colorado on Vimeo.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. MAY FACING NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE IN UK

British politics is thrown into chaos and Brexit into doubt as Conservative lawmakers trigger the ultimatum against the prime minister which could see her step down if she loses.

2. STRASBOURG SUSPECT HEARD SHOUTING ‘GOD IS GREAT’

A French prosecutor says witnesses heard Cherif Chekatt make the exclamation in Arabic during the attack near a Christmas market that killed two people and left another brain dead.

3. TRUMP IN WILD OVAL OFFICE CONFRONTATION

The Republican president threatens to shut down the U.S. government as he and Democratic leaders bicker over funding for his promised border wall.

4. CHINESE WELCOME HUAWEI EXECUTIVE’S RELEASE

As Chinese citizens rejoice over a Canadian court’s decision to release Meng Wanzhou on bail, officials in Beijing deny knowledge of the detention of a former Canadian diplomat.

5. MICHAEL COHEN TO LEARN FATE

Trump’s former personal attorney faces sentencing in New York for dodging taxes, lying to Congress and violating campaign finance laws.

6. IVANKA, KUSHNER COULD PROFIT FROM ‘OPPORTUNITY ZONE’

An AP investigation finds Trump’s daughter and son-in law could benefit from a program they pushed that offers massive tax breaks to developers who invest in downtrodden American areas.

7. WHAT THEY FELT IN ATLANTA

A magnitude 4.4 earthquake strikes in eastern Tennessee near Decatur and could be felt as far away as Georgia’s capital.

8. DRAINING THE SWAMP, CLEARING THE BURROWS

Washington, D.C., is facing a spiraling rat infestation, fueled by mild winters and a human population boom.

9. NATIONAL FILM REGISTRY TURNS 30

And with that will bring in a new crop of films including “Jurassic Park”, “Brokeback Mountain” and “The Shining.”

10. ‘LITTLE LEAGUE FOR ESPORTS’

Super League Gaming welcomes gamers as young as 6 to competitively play games like “Minecraft” and “League of Legends.”