TUESDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 top headlines and Sentinel NewsMinute video

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. ‘I’M GOING TO DIE’

Rabbi Jeffrey Myers of Tree of Life Synagogue recounts the morning a gunman shot to death eight congregants as he barricaded himself in the choir loft’s bathroom.

2. TRUMP TRAVELS TO MOURNING CITY DIVIDED BY HIS VISIT

The president faces an uneasy welcome in Pittsburgh as he is again called upon to step into the all-too-frequent role of national consoler after the worst instance of anti-Semitic violence in U.S. history.

3. LACK OF DOMESTIC TERRORISM LAW DEBATED

Some believe that white supremacists who kill for ideology should get the same terrorism label as IS supporters; others fret about trampling on free speech guarantees.

4. WHAT FLIERS REPORTED ABOUT INDONESIAN PLANE

A passenger on a previous flight aboard the doomed Lion Air jetliner complained that the new Boeing 737 Max 8 dropped suddenly several times in the first few minutes of its flight.

5. PIPE-BOMB SUSPECT HAD HIT LIST OF TARGETS

Cesar Sayoc kept a list of elected officials and others who investigators believe were intended targets, an official tells the AP.

6. WHERE THERE’S A RISK OF STARVATION

Tens of thousands of Syrians stranded in a desert camp near the Jordanian border are at risk of malnutrition amid dwindling humanitarian supplies.

7. TRUMP ORDERS TROOPS TO THE BORDER

As a slow-moving migrant caravan treks north from Central America, the Pentagon is sending 5,200 troops to the Southwest border in an extraordinary military operation.

8. ACADEMIA RETHINKING SAUDI DEALS

Some U.S. colleges and universities like MIT are reviewing ties they have with Saudi Arabia in the wake of the murder of a journalist, AP finds.

9. FROM EXTREMIST TO CANDIDATE

Mukhtar Robow, once the No. 2 leader of Africa’s deadliest Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, is now running for a regional presidency in Somalia, AP learns.

10. NBA HAS NEW 3-POINT KING

Klay Thompson breaks teammate Stephen Curry’s league record for 3-pointers in a game with 14 and scores 52 in the Warriors’ win over the Bulls.