THURSDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 top headlines and Sentinel NewsMinute video

1. PIPE BOMBS TARGET DEMOCRATS, CNN

The crude explosives were intercepted en route to several prominent Democrats — including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton — deepening political tensions and fears before the midterm elections.

2. ‘IT’S ALMOST SCARY TO TALK POLITICS WITH PEOPLE’

With harsh rhetoric by politicians on the rise, some voters are expressing concern the country is spiraling into new territory.

3. HOSPITALS AROUND GLOBE ILLEGALLY IMPRISON PATIENTS

Hospitals are unlawfully detaining patients who cannot pay their medical bills in Kenya and over 30 countries, including Congo, India and China, an AP investigation finds.

4. WHERE KHASHOGGI PROBE IS TURNING

Turkey is focusing on a well in the garden of Saudi Arabia’s consulate as part of its investigation into the killing of the journalist, whose body is missing.

5. WALL STREET VOLATILITY BACK WITH A VENGEANCE

Investors are worried about rising interest rates and trade tensions, which could affect corporate profit growth and stock prices.

6. HARDSHIPS HITTING MIGRANT CARAVAN

Sickness, fear and police harassment is leading to attrition as thousands continue their exodus toward the U.S. border, with many complaining of exhaustion.

7. FREED JAPANESE HOSTAGE WAS LIVING IN ‘HELL’

Freelance journalist Jumpei Yasuda, 44, is back in Tokyo after spending three years in captivity by al-Qaida’s branch in Syria.

8. WHAT CHINA BUILDING BOOM HAS UNCOVERED

Rapid construction is churning up a motherlode of new dinosaur fossils, turning one paleontologist into a star.

9. SOME STATES GIVE COVER TO JACKPOT WINNERS

South Carolina and seven other states allow anonymity to Mega Millions winners, so the winner of the $1.537 billion prize in Simpsonville can keep their identity hidden forever.

10. FROM PLAYOFF FLOP TO WORLD SERIES ACE

David Price earns his second postseason victory in a row and moves the Boston Red Sox halfway to yet another Series title after a 4-2 win over the Dodgers.