THURSDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 top headlines and Sentinel Colorado NewsMinute video

NewsMinute-7-AM-CR from Sentinel Colorado on Vimeo.

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHAT SCIENTISTS ARE SAYING ABOUT GENE-EDITED BABIES

Experts at a Hong Kong conference declare that it’s still too soon to try making permanent changes to DNA that can be inherited by future generations.

2. WHERE CARS SPY ON YOU

Electric vehicles sold in China are giving real-time data to the government, providing a powerful surveillance tool without drivers’ knowledge, AP learns.

3. MIGRANTS, TRADE, CRIME, THE BORDER WALL

With a new president taking power in Mexico, the challenges to the modern U.S. relationship with its southern neighbor are stark and divisive.

4. HOMEBODY TRUMP KEEPING TRIP SHORT

The U.S. president will spend just two nights on the ground at the G-20 summit in Argentina, making the most of a scaled-back international schedule.

5. SUICIDES, OVERDOSES LEAD SURGE IN US DEATHS

The suicide death rate last year was the highest it’s been in at least 50 years, pushing down life expectancy, U.S. health officials say.

6. ‘I WOULDN’T TAKE IT OFF THE TABLE’

Trump is drawing rebuke from critics who fear the president will use his executive power to protect friends and supporters caught up in the Russia probe.

7. HOW MORMONS VOTED IN MIDTERMS

About two-thirds of them nationwide favored Republicans, but approval for Trump lags, an AP survey finds.

8. OPIOID CASE HAS NEW COMPLICATION

A federal judicial panel is considering whether babies born in opioid withdrawal should have their lawsuits separated from hundreds of other cases against the drug industry.

9. SPRUCING UP THE BIG APPLE

A massive Norway spruce is lit up in a tradition that ushers in Christmastime in New York City.

10. BASKETBALL MORE THAN JUST A GAME

An upcoming course offering at NYU will explore the sport’s role in politics, the arts and more.