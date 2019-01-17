What’s up with the partial government shutdown on Day 27

WHAT’S NEW

The shutdown is bringing an outpouring of generosity to TSA agents and other federal employees who are working without pay.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on President Donald Trump to delay his State of the Union address, scheduled for Jan. 29. Pelosi cited security concerns, noting that both the Secret Service and the Department of Homeland Security are entangled in the shutdown.

Now it’s serious: Craft beer makers are putting new releases on hold and stopping shipments across state lines as the shutdown halts operations at the federal agency that regulates alcohol production and distribution.

The president has signed a bill to give some 800,000 federal workers back pay whenever the government reopens.

___

QUOTES OF THE DAY

“It is now plainly evident that the shutdown is affecting air travel, and when that happens, damage to the overall U.S. economy will shortly follow.” — Jonathan Grella, a spokesman for the U.S. Travel Association, a trade group.

“Conversation is progress and listening is progress.” — Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., after a bipartisan group of legislators met with Trump at the White House.

___

WHAT’S COMING NEXT?

The economic blow from the partial government shutdown is being felt not only by federal workers but also by businesspeople, households and travelers across the country. And while the hit to the overall economy so far remains slight, economists foresee real damage if the shutdown drags into February or beyond.

___

WHAT REMAINS CLOSED

Nine of the 15 Cabinet-level departments have not been funded, including Agriculture , Homeland Security, State, Transportation, Interior and Justice. Some iconic National Park facilities are shuttered as are the Smithsonian museums and the National Zoo in Washington. Nearly everyone at NASA is being told to stay home.

___

WHO IS AT WORK BUT NOT GETTING PAID

An estimated 460,000 employees are working without pay, including at the FBI, TSA and other federal law enforcement offices. Also, about 340,000 workers have been furloughed. Some federal contractors have also discontinued their services, leaving thousands of employees temporarily without work and without a paycheck.

___

