Mega Millions jackpot now $868M, 2nd largest in US history

DES MOINES, Iowa | The already-giant Mega Millions prize is now at $868 million after a drawing Tuesday night turned up no winners.

Lottery officials raised the estimated jackpot, which had been $667 million.

The next drawing will be Friday. If someone wins the jackpot, it would mark the second-largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history.

The record lottery jackpot was a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in January 2016.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.