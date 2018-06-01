FRIDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 things in 60 seconds and SentinelTV NewsMinute video

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. GUESS WHO’S COMING TO WASHINGTON

A top aide to Kim Jong Un will make a rare visit to Washington to hand a letter from the North Korean leader to President Donald Trump.

2. TRUMP IMPOSES TARIFFS ON AMERICA’S CLOSEST ALLIES

The Trump administration imposes tariffs on steel and aluminum from Europe, Mexico and Canada in a move that drew immediate vows of retaliation.

3. ITALY POPULISTS START WORK

Europe’s euroskeptic politicians cheered and Milan’s stock index rose after Italy’s populists staved off the threat of new elections and forming western Europe’s first populist government.

4. TRUMP WEIGHS JERUSALEM CONSULATE CHANGES

President Donald Trump is considering giving U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman more authority over the U.S. outpost that handles Palestinian affairs.

5. US SANCTIONS HAVE A WEAK SPOT: TINY ALLIES LIKE LATVIA

Latvia has come into focus as a potential weak link in the West’s banking system as the U.S. and EU increasingly rely on financial sanctions as a weapon in their diplomatic spats.

6. AP PHOTOGRAPHER REVISITS PUERTO RICO AS STORM SEASON STARTS

Associated Press photographer Ramon Espinosa revisits the subjects of his pictures ahead of the June 1 start of the 2018 hurricane season to see how they were living eight months after Hurricane Maria.

7. WARRIORS BEAT CAVALIERS IN GAME 1 OF NBA FINALS

Stephen Curry scored 29 points and the Golden State Warriors withstood a brilliant 51-point performance by LeBron James to beat Cleveland 124-114.

8. TRUMP PARDONS FAVOR CELEB-CONNECTED AND CONSERVATIVE CAUSES

President Donald Trump pardoned a conservative commentator he claims “was treated very unfairly by our government!” and says he’s thinking about clemency for Martha Stewart and former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

9. MORMONS GRAPPLE WITH RACE 40 YEARS AFTER ENDING BLACK BAN

The number of black Mormons has grown but still only accounts for an estimated 6 percent of 16 million worldwide members.

10. WILD CARD WINS NATIONAL SPELLING BEE

Fourteen-year-old Karthik Nemmani outlasted better-known spellers to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.