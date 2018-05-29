Motorcyclist killed in Aurora crash

AURORA | A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon from injuries resulting from a crash near South Havana Street and East Virginia Avenue in Aurora, police said.

The crash occurred at about 1:20 p.m. and involved another vehicle, police said.

The motorcyclist, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Details about the other driver, and the directions the vehicles were traveling at the time of the crash, have also not been released. Police said the other driver is cooperating with an investigation.

“Speed and alcohol are being investigated, but their involvement at this time is unknown,” police said in a statement.