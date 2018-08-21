YOUR NEWS: International Overdose Awareness Day event planned

YOUR NEWS | Tri-County Overdose Prevention Partnership, Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas Counties, and other community partners will host a community event Aug. 31 to raise awareness of International Overdose Awareness Day.

The event will be held from 11 am to noon, Arapahoe County CentrePoint Plaza, 14980 E. Alameda Drive, Aurora.

Featured guests include Arapahoe County Board of County Commissioners Jeff Baker, Kathleen Conti and Bill Holen; Adams County Commissioner Steve O’Dorisio; and Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas.

Representatives from Affected Friends and Family and Young People in Recovery will speak; and resources from AllHealth Network, Aurora Mental Health Center and Signal Behavioral Health will be provided.