Woman last scene in Aurora found dead beside highway in rural southern Colorado town

AURORA | A missing woman who was last seen in Aurora Dec. 23 was found dead in the rural southern Colorado town of Aguilar this weekend, authorities announced late Tuesday.

LeBrea Jackson, 23, was reported missing on Dec. 26, according to information provided by the Aurora Police Department. Jackson was last seen in the 12700 block of East Mississippi Avenue on Dec. 23.

Residents walking by an abandoned truck stop near exit 34 on Interstate 25 on Sunday afternoon reported finding human remains to the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office, according to Aurora police.

Local deputies responded to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday.

Members of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation crime scene response team later found and processed the body.

The area in Aguilar where Jackson’s body was found is about 20 miles north of Trinidad.

Aurora Police are investigating the crime as a homicide. Investigators have not released any information regarding how or why Jackson’s body was discovered more than 170 miles from where she was last seen alive.

People with potential information related to this crime can call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6067. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer a reward of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.