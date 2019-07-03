Woman found dead in southeast Aurora home Tuesday; homicide detectives investigating

AURORA | The Aurora Police Department’s homicide unit started an investigation Tuesday afternoon after officers found a dead woman inside a home in the city’s Highpoint neighborhood.

Authorities responded to the 19000 block of East Milan Circle shortly after noon July 2 after receiving a report of a missing person, police announced Tuesday night.

Responding officers found a dead woman inside a home in the area. The Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office is expected to identify the woman in the coming days.

The Aurora Police Department’s major crimes/homicide unit is investigating the death, but there is no active threat to the public, police said.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is encouraged to call Aurora detectives at 303-739-6406. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. The Metro Denver Crime Stoppers offer rewards of up to $2,000 for legitimate information.