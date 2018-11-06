Woman found dead in mountains west of Boulder ID’d

BOULDER | Authorities have released the name of a 61-year-old woman who was found dead in the mountains west of Boulder.

The Daily Camera reports Sandra Pletschet, of Nederland, was found near the Eldora mine on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a man and woman hiking in the area heard a woman yelling but were not sure if she needed help. The hikers briefly searched the area and then went to the Nederland Police Department to report what they heard.

The Boulder County coroner’s office has not released the cause and manner of Pletschet’s death. Investigators have previously said the death does not appear to be suspicious.