Woman convicted of murdering man with a shot in the stomach , leading cops on high-speed chase, gets years in prison

AURORA | A woman convicted of fatally shooting a man in the stomach and leading police on a lengthy car chase through the metro area before crashing her vehicle in Aurora in 2017 has been sentenced to 50 years in prison, local prosecutors announced Thursday.

Judge Darren Vahle sentenced Jacqueline Lucero, 35, to prison last week after she was convicted of second-degree murder, vehicular eluding and a felony weapons charge in February, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Lucero was found guilty of shooting and killing 30-year-old Adolph Arellano in front of his girlfriend following an argument at an Arapahoe County apartment on Oct. 30, 2017, prosecutors said.

Arellano and his girlfriend had gone to Lucero’s apartment on East Highline Circle to speak with the woman because she reportedly owed Arellano money.

Lucero used a handgun to shoot Arellano, who was not armed, in the stomach as he and his girlfriend were attempting to leave the apartment and walk back to their car, according to the local DA’s office.

“This woman stalked Mr. Arellano to his car, trying to continue an argument that was already over,” Christopher Gallo, the chief deputy district attorney who prosecuted the case said in a statement.

Lucero was on the run for a week before authorities located her near Quebec Street and East 56th Avenue in Denver. She then led police on a high-speed chase across the metro area before crashing her vehicle near East Alameda Avenue and Potomac in Aurora.

“She ended an argument by ending a life, and then decided to lead law enforcement on a high-speed chase through our community.” George Brauchler, 18th Judicial District Attorney, said in a statement. “Such behavior demands incarceration to protect the innocent and punish the killer.”

Brauchler suggested Lucero will be paroled before serving the entirety of her five-decade sentence.

“Coloradans should know that our convoluted, mysterious sentencing system will likely result in this 35-year-old murderer serving only about half of her well-earned prison sentence before becoming eligible to be paroled back into our community,” he said in a statement. “We deserve better.”

Lucero, a California native, has an extensive criminal history spanning several Front Range jurisdictions, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.

In 2005, she was sentenced to five years in prison for an aggravated robbery charge out of Arvada. Around the same time, she was sentenced to an additional two and a half years in prison on felony trespassing charges out of Denver.

About nine years later, she was sentenced to nine months in jail for felony drug charges in Arapahoe County.