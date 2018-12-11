Vista PEAK teacher pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges; trial set for April

AURORA | A former teacher accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting one of his female students pleaded not guilty to several felony charges in Arapahoe County District Court Monday morning.

Prosecutors charged Gabriel Alsina, 35, with five felony counts of sexual assault on a child earlier this summer. He pleaded not guilty at an arraignment hearing Dec. 10, according to Vikki Migoya, spokeswoman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Investigators say Alsina, a former science teacher at Vista PEAK Preparatory, had a relationship with a student at the school during her sophomore and junior years of high school, according to an affidavit filed against the former educator.

Alsina and the girl reportedly engaged in sexual acts at the school, in the trunk of Alsina’s car and at his home in Murphy Creek neighborhood, according to the affidavit.

Police learned of the alleged relationship after receiving a tip from the victim’s therapist, Douglas Parro.

Alsina told the victim “things with his wife were not going well and they slept in different beds,” according to the affidavit.

After conducting days of interviews, police arrested Alsina on the VISTA Peak campus shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 7.

After being temporarily incarcerated, Alsina posted a $500,000 bond on Aug. 24, according to Migoya.

In a VISTA Peak blog post authored by Alsina, he wrote he grew up in Puerto Rico and taught at the school for four years.

Alsina is next due in court for a motions hearing on Feb. 20, Migoya said.

A trial in the case is currently slated to begin April 30.