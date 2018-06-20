US Rep. Ed Perlmutter’s nephew killed by train in Colorado

BOULDER | A man struck and killed by a freight train in northern Colorado has been identified as the nephew of U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter.

The Boulder County coroner’s office identified the victim Monday night as 35-year-old Ian Perlmutter, of Louisville, and the lawmaker’s office confirmed the relation but declined to comment.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was headed north through downtown Louisville early Saturday morning when engineers saw what at first appeared to be debris on the tracks. They hit the emergency brakes once they realized it was a man, but it was too late.

It’s unclear why Ian Perlmutter, who died at the scene, was on the tracks.

Ed Perlmutter is a six-term Arvada Democrat representing Colorado’s 7th Congressional District.