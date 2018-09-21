TRIVIAL PURSUIT: Aurora Central HS music teacher notes 7-game winning streak on Jeopardy

AURORA | At busy Aurora Central High School, colleagues and students often ask music teacher Kyle Jones what he’ll do with all the money. That’s not many Colorado public school teachers often get.

But Jones is on a seven-game winning streak on Jeopardy, the idiosyncratic trivia show where contestants must pose the correct question to an answer. So far, he’s won about $145,500 on the show — no small amount for an overburdened and under-supplied teacher. This week, even his high school students are watching Jeopardy to see how far Jones will go.

“The kids ask, ‘Are you gonna win tonight?’ And the follow-up is always ‘What are you going to get us?’” Jones said of his students.

“And I’m like, ‘Maybe a teacher with less debt.’”

Jones, a 29-year-old trombone and euphonium horn player, says some colleagues have also asked him whether he’ll put the money into his classrooms. After all, a lot is required for several full-size band and music production classes, like new instruments, computers, speakers and software for students to use.

Jones says he can’t say, and he technically doesn’t have the money yet. He competed last July at a Los Angeles studio when the episodes were recorded, and Jones said he won’t get paid until January.

His eighth appearance will air tonight.

Obviously, he can’t say if he has already lost on an episode that hasn’t aired yet. (Jeopardy contestants have to sign a non-disclosure agreement to prevent spoilers, he said.)

If any Aurora Central teachers are betting against him, he says that he probably wouldn’t know about it. It may be smarter to put your money on Jones.

His mother has always been a huge fan of the show, and the rapid-fire trivia game must have rubbed off on him early in life.

“I’ve always had a gift for recall of randomly specific facts,” Jones said.

Jones decided to get on the show last spring during his first year at Aurora Central.

The process begins with a written trivia test. Top scores earn trip to an in-person test, in Chicago for Jones, and then a mock game against other would-be Jeopardy players.

From there, potential contestants are accepted or rejected on some secret criteria that Jones can’t speak to, but he said stage presence and charisma are probably a factor.

“I’ve seen some people on Jeopardy that are questionable,” he said, “So you turn on the charm when you’re up there, talk a bit louder and whatnot.”

Jones was accepted on the show and flew to Los Angeles to compete in July. That’s when the shows were recorded that viewers see this week, but five shows are recorded in one day.

“And then I just started winning,” Jones said.

The most important part of the game is buzzer technique, Jones said. The first contestant to hit their buzzer gets to pose their question to an answer read by the show’s longtime host, Alex Trebek.

But Jones said there is also a production assistant who opens the buzzers the moment Trebek is finished reading, so he focused on hitting his buzzer the moment the PA would.

“You have to get the sense of that person who is unlocking the button,” said Jones. “For me, I just attribute it to my decades of video gaming. I just have a quicker thumb.”

The best players have a wide range of very specific knowledge, from science to pop culture and everything in between. Jones said most of his competitors had the same skill level he did, but having a niche knowledge of a random subject will come in handy.

For example, Jones benefited from a question on composer Leonard Bernstein, who was the subject of his master’s thesis.

As of the seventh game, which aired on Thursday, Jones won every game and almost $150,000 – “from the one thing I have arcane knowledge of,” he added.

Jones will be able to play until he loses. He’s got a long way to go to beat the top winning streak of Ken Jennings, who won 74 games in a row, but he doesn’t sound worried about that.

“It still doesn’t feel real,” he said.

Jeopardy airs tonight on Fox31 at 5:58 p.m.