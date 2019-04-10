Trial begins for man accused of stabbing, killing man near CU Anschutz campus in 2017

AURORA | A man accused of stabbing and killing another man near the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in 2017 is slated to go to trial in Arapahoe County District Court this week.
A jury is expected to soon hear opening arguments in the case against 29-year-old J’zell Gilbert, who is accused of repeatedly stabbing 34-year-old David Payne on June 23, 2017, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Gilbert was 27 years old when Aurora police arrested him shortly after the crime on an RTD bus traveling near East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Road.
Aurora police responded to the 13000 block of East 13th Avenue around 8 a.m. on June 23 on a report of a stabbing, according to news reports.
Investigators found a man who had been stabbed multiple times near the intersection of 13th Avenue and Ursula Street, just a few blocks south of the sprawling medical campus.
The man, later identified as Payne, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Court documents in the murder case have been sealed, according to a court clerk in Arapahoe County.
The upcoming trial is the first time details of the slaying could be revealed.
The proceeding is expected to run through April 17, according to Vikki Migoya, spokeswoman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Gilbert is currently being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge, according to county records.
He has picked up additional charges since being incarcerated, according to court documents.
Gilbert is now facing a charge of second-degree assault on a peace officer in a separate case after a violent confrontation in his jail cell on Oct. 20, 2017. Gilbert is accused of punching an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy in the face after saying “I’m gonna kill my motherf***ing self,” according to court documents.
He continued to fight with deputies as they tried to place him in an emergency restraint chair in his cell, at one point screaming, “just kill me, I want to die.”
Gilbert was then placed on suicide watch.
Less than a week later, he tried to flee custody while at Parker Adventist Hospital to undergo a CT scan, according to another arrest affidavit filed against him.
Gilbert ran down a hallway at the hospital while bound by shackles on his waist and ankles. Deputies tackled and restrained him moments after he exited through a door equipped with an alarm.
He’s facing a pair of additional escape charges stemming from that incident.
In his murder case, prosecutors have also slapped Gilbert with a trio of sentence enhancers for being a habitual criminal. Those charges would only come into effect if Gilbert were to be convicted.
According to state records, Gilbert has a lengthy arrest record and served time in prison as recently as four months before the fatal stabbing, when he was incarcerated for a parole violation. He has also been arrested previously on attempted murder, marijuana and robbery charges, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records.
Sentinel Staff Writer Brandon Johansson contributed to this story.