AURORA | A man accused of stabbing and killing another man near the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus in 2017‭ ‬is slated to go to trial in Arapahoe County District Court this week‭.‬

A jury is expected to soon hear opening arguments in the case against 29-year-old J’zell Gilbert‭, ‬who is accused of repeatedly stabbing 34-year-old David Payne on June 23‭, ‬2017‭, ‬according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office‭.‬

Gilbert was 27‭ ‬years old when Aurora police arrested him shortly after the crime on an RTD bus traveling near East Mississippi Avenue and South Chambers Road‭.‬

Aurora police responded to the 13000‭ ‬block of East 13th Avenue around 8‭ ‬a.m‭. ‬on June 23‭ ‬on a report of a stabbing‭, ‬according to‭ ‬news reports‭. ‬

Investigators found a man who had been stabbed multiple times near the intersection of 13th Avenue and Ursula Street‭, ‬just a few‭ ‬blocks south of the sprawling medical campus‭.‬

The man‭, ‬later identified as Payne, ‬was pronounced dead at a local hospital‭.‬

Court documents in the murder case have been sealed‭, ‬according to a court clerk in Arapahoe County‭. ‬

The upcoming trial is the first time details of the slaying could be revealed‭.‬

The proceeding is expected to run through April 17‭, ‬according to Vikki Migoya‭, ‬spokeswoman for the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office‭.‬

Gilbert is currently being held without bond on a first-degree murder charge‭, ‬according to county records‭. ‬

He has picked up additional charges since being incarcerated‭, ‬according to court documents‭. ‬

Gilbert is now facing a charge of second-degree assault on a peace officer in a separate case after a violent confrontation in his jail cell on Oct‭. ‬20‭, ‬2017‭. ‬Gilbert is accused of punching an Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Deputy in the face after saying‭ ‬“I’m gonna kill my motherf‭***‬ing self‭,‬”‭ ‬according to court documents‭.‬

He continued to fight with deputies as they tried to place him in an emergency restraint chair in his cell‭, ‬at one point screaming‭, ‬“just kill me‭, ‬I want to die‭.‬”

Gilbert was then placed on suicide watch‭.‬

Less than a week later‭, ‬he tried to flee custody while at Parker Adventist Hospital to undergo a CT scan‭, ‬according to another arrest affidavit filed against him‭.‬

Gilbert ran down a hallway at the hospital while bound by shackles on his waist and ankles‭. ‬Deputies tackled and restrained him‭ ‬moments after he exited through a door equipped with an alarm‭.‬

He’s facing a pair of additional escape charges stemming from that incident‭. ‬

In his murder case‭, ‬prosecutors have also slapped Gilbert with a trio of sentence enhancers for being a habitual criminal‭. ‬Those‭ ‬charges would only come into effect if Gilbert were to be convicted‭.‬

According to state records‭, ‬Gilbert has a lengthy arrest record and served time in prison as recently as four months before the‭ ‬fatal stabbing‭, ‬when he was incarcerated for a parole violation‭. ‬He has also been arrested previously on attempted murder‭, ‬marijuana and robbery charges‭, ‬according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records‭.‬

Sentinel Staff Writer Brandon Johansson contributed to this story‭.‬