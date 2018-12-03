TOYING WITH EMOTION: Dedicated bikers say the play’s the thing for 33rd Annual Children’s Hospital Colorado Toy Run

1 of 4

AURORA | Metro bikers went HOG wild Sunday to get a mountain of toys to kids being treated at Children’s Hospital Colorado this holiday season.

Bikers arrived in mass, along with local firefighters sporting Santa and and others, to deliver fun for the 33rd Annual Children’s Hospital Colorado Toy Run.

Thousands of bikers appeared this year donating just about every kind of toy conceivable make good on the wishes of any kid, hoping to raise spirits during the holiday season.

The event has grown into an iconic Colorado project, bringing together thousands of volunteers focusing on helping children in treatment.