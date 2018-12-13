Thornton man charged with murder in girlfriend’s stabbing

By
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
-
132

DENVER  |  Adams County prosecutors have charged a man with first-degree murder in his girlfriend’s stabbing after police found the woman’s body inside the trunk of his car.

This undated photo provided by the Park County Sheriff’s Office shows Jonathan Eugene Akin, 22, of Thornton, Colo., who was arrested in Powell, Wyo., on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, after police say he confessed to killing his girlfriend in their apartment and driving through Wyoming with her body in his vehicle. He faces a charge of mutilation of a dead body in Wyoming. (Park County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

District Attorney Dave Young says Jonathan Akin was advised of the charge Wednesday in Adams County District Court. Authorities have said Akin surrendered to police in Powell, Wyoming and confessed to killing his girlfriend in their Thornton apartment.

Police said Akin told officers he did not remember killing 21-year-old Autumn Rivera on Nov. 25 before driving to his mother’s home in Wyoming.

Akin, who is 22, was arrested and extradited to Colorado.

An attorney listed in court records for Akin did not immediately respond to a message Wednesday.

He is being held without bond and has not entered a plea yet.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR