Tanker truck spills 500 gallons of diesel fuel near Chambers Road, I-70 Thursday morning

AURORA | A tanker truck carrying an estimated 500 gallons of diesel fuel tipped over and spilled its cargo as it exited Interstate-70 and turned onto Chambers Road late Thursday morning, according to Aurora police.

The stretch of Chambers Road between East 40th and East 38th avenues was closed around noon, police said. Both east and west off ramps from I-70 onto Chambers were also closed.

“Don’t plan to exit onto Chambers if you’re on I-70,” Bill Hummel, spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, said.

Hummel said the closures will likely last at least an hour.

An environmental clean-up company is at the scene helping Aurora Fire Rescue clean up the spill.

Careless driving lead to the tanker spilling its contents, police said.

The driver was able to climb out the truck on his own and has no known injuries, according to a tweet from Aurora Fire Rescue.