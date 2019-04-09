State supreme court tabs new chief judge in north Aurora’s 17th Judicial District

AURORA | Adams County is getting a new top judge.

The Chief Justice of the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday tabbed current 17th Judicial District Court Judge Emily Anderson to serve as the chief judge of that district, according to the Colorado Judicial Department.

Anderson will assume her new role as the head of the judicial district that covers the portions of Aurora north of East Colfax Avenue later this summer.

She will replace current 17th Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy, who has served as the district’s top jurist since 2013. Murphy is retiring from the bench in July.

“I am pleased to appoint Judge Anderson to serve in this important role,” Nathan Coats, head of the state Supreme Court, said in a statement. “I am confident she has the skills and demeanor necessary to be an effective leader for the 17th.”

Anderson has worked in the 17th Judicial District since 2005, and as a district court judge since 2013, according to the state Judicial Department.

She worked in a private practice focused on family and civil law, as well as mediation, for more than a decade before moving to the bench. Her work as a district court judge has continued to largely center on family law, according to the state Office of Judicial Performance Evaluation.

As the new chief judge, Anderson will be tasked with appointing court officials, managing caseloads and allocating funds throughout the district, which also covers courts in Broomfield.

She will also decide where and how a new judge, as well as new attorneys and court staffers, should be used next year. A law passed in the state legislature last month allocated funds for a new judge and several support staffers in the district starting in 2020.

A state-appointed evaluation panel recommended voters retain Anderson in the 2016 general election.

About 68 percent of district voters chose to retain Anderson in that election, according to election results reported by the Colorado Secretary of State.

More than 90 percent of the attorneys asked to evaluate Anderson’s performance in 2016 recommended keeping Anderson on the bench. About three-quarters of non-attorneys surveyed said Anderson should be retained.

In 2013 Anderson won an award from the Colorado Judicial Institute “for having an attitude that makes the court accessible to all, displaying a high level of open communication, and being respected by her peers, staff and lawyers,” according to the state Office of Judicial Performance Evaluation.

A graduate of both Colorado College and the University of Denver Sturm College of Law, Anderson has held leadership roles in several local legal organizations and committees, including the Colorado Bar Association and LGBTQ Bar Association.

Anderson is married to Denver personal injury attorney Patricia Jarzobski, according to a 2016 post on the Colorado Bar Association website.