State commission nominates three candidates to fill vacancy for Arapahoe County judgeship

AURORA | A state-appointed commission yesterday nominated a trio of finalists to fill a judgeship vacancy in Arapahoe County Court.

The nominating commission for the 18th Judicial District nominated Shelby Conney, Don Toussaint and James Quinn for the open judgeship, which was vacated by John Scipione earlier this month. Scipione was promoted to the local District Court.

Conney and Toussaint both reside in Aurora, while Quinn is from Denver.

Gov. John Hickenlooper now has 15 days to pick one of the three nominees to fill the vacancy on the bench.

Toussaint is currently a District Court magistrate in the 18th Judicial District, Conney works in the Adams County District Attorney’s Office in Brighton, and Quinn is an attorney with the Colorado Attorney General’s office in Denver.

Commissioners consider candidates’ integrity and moral courage, legal experience, wisdom, and fairness, among other factors, according to the rules of procedure for the commission.

The seven-person nominating commission currently comprises three Republicans, two Democrats and two unaffiliated members. Three of the members, all of whom serve six-year terms, are attorneys.

The non-lawyers on the commission are appointed by the governor, and commissioners who are attorneys are appointed by a combination of the governor, attorney general and chief justice of the state Supreme Court.

County judges serve an initial two-year term after being appointed, according to the Colorado Judicial Department. Judges at the county-level then stand for re-election every four years, but must retire by age 72.

Comments regarding any of the nominees can be sent to the governor’s office at: [email protected]