Smoky Hill wrestling coach fired, faces charges of failure to report child abuse in student gun incident

AURORA | The Smoky Hill High School head wrestling coach has been charged with failure to report an off-campus incident involving a student and a gun to law enforcement, according to a letter sent by Smoky Hill Principal Chuck Puga to parents Thursday afternoon.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office charged former coach Tommy Loyd with failure to report suspected child abuse. He has since been fired, according to Cherry Creek schools spokesperson Abbe Smith.

The charge, a class three misdemeanor, carries a maximum sentence of up to six months in jail, up to a $750 fine or both.

Loyd is slated to be arraigned March 6 in Arapahoe County Court, according to 18th Judicial District spokesperson Vikki Migoya.