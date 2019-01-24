Smoky Hill wrestling coach fired, faces charges of failure to report child abuse in student gun incident

AURORA | The Smoky Hill High School head wrestling coach has been charged with failure to report an off-campus incident involving a student and a gun to law enforcement, according to a letter sent by Smoky Hill Principal Chuck Puga to parents Thursday afternoon.
The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office charged former coach Tommy Loyd with failure to report suspected child abuse. He has since been fired, according to Cherry Creek schools spokesperson Abbe Smith.
The charge, a class three misdemeanor, carries a maximum sentence of up to six months in jail, up to a $750 fine or both.
Loyd is slated to be arraigned March 6 in Arapahoe County Court, according to 18th Judicial District spokesperson Vikki Migoya.
The charge stems from a Nov. 29 incident in which a student allegedly had a gun off-campus, according to a earlier letter Puga sent Smoky Hill parents earlier this month. Investigators say Loyd knew about the incident but did not report it to law enforcement, as required by law.
Three other Smoky Hill school employees – Assistant Principal Noah Harris, Athletic Director John Thompson and Jakob Fisher, assistant wrestling coach and math teacher – were placed on leave but have since been cleared of wrongdoing and will be returned to their positions, according to Puga’s letter.
Neither the school district nor police have released details of the Nov. 29 incident.
Cherry Creek School District spokesperson Abbe Smith declined to comment on the issue beyond Puga’s letter and referred questions to the 18th Judicial District.
In the original email sent earlier this month, Puga said no person was hurt in the Nov. 29 incident.
The Aurora Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment. Matt Longshore, a spokesman for the Aurora Police Department, said earlier this month he could not disclose details about the incident because it involves a juvenile.
Loyd began leading the Smoky Hill wrestling team in the 2016-2017 school year. He is a Smoky Hill alumnus.