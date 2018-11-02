Home 1gridCOTABLE SentinelTV: Refugees grow community, vegetables at Aurora’s DeLaney Farm Colorado TableMetroPure ColoradoSentinel MagazineSentinel LifestyleZ PM edition - FEATURES SentinelTV: Refugees grow community, vegetables at Aurora’s DeLaney Farm By GEOFF ZIEGLER, The Sentinel - November 2, 2018 89 Facebook Twitter Email Print See for yourself what’s taking root at Aurora’s DeLaney Farm. DeLaney Farm Bounty from Sentinel Colorado on Vimeo. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FURY ROAD: Driving in Colorado is hell on wheels FRIDAY NEWS IN A RUSH: 10 top headlines and Sentinel NewsMinute video Security experts question border mission for military