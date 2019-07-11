AURORA | The race for mayor of Aurora has become somewhat of a congressional affair with Aurora’s former representative vying for the office and the current representative making an early endorsement.

In a video endorsement posted on YouTube this week, Congressman Jason Crow, who beat Republican Mike Coffman in November by about 10 percentage points, endorsed mayoral candidate Omar Montgomery.

“Last fall you entrusted me with your votes to do the important work of fighting for a more transparent and inclusive democracy. It’s a fight I take seriously at every level of government, including here at home in Aurora,” Crow says in the video. “That’s why I’m endorsing Omar Montgomery as the next mayor.”

Crow goes on to praise Montgomery’s “tireless” advocacy, saying that as mayor Montgomery will offer solutions to a complex affordable housing crisis, work for smart growth and work for a wide spectrum of residents, from seniors to immigrants.

Montgomery, who’s lived in Aurora since 2002, announced his bid in August. He was elected to Aurora NAACP president in 2017— he previously told the Sentinel that leadership position has given him a lot of perspective on Aurora as a growing city, particularly with affordable housing, public safety and infrastructure.

Montgomery is an adjunct professor at the University of Colorado Denver and director for the Center for Identity and Inclusion at the university.

A bevy of local and state lawmakers are also backing Montgomery, including council members Allison Hiltz and Nicole Johnston, state Reps. Mike Weissman and Janet Buckner, state Sen Nancy Todd.

He’ll face a challenge against Coffman, who announced his candidacy shortly after leaving federal office in January, former city council members Ryan Frazier and Renie Peterson and current city council member Marsha Berzins.

