WASHINGTON | Aurora Congressman Jason Crow was named vice chairman of a congressional Gun Violence Prevention Task Force.

Crow was elected in November to his first term as a Democrat representing Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, winning the seat from Republican Mike Coffman.

He frequently campaigned for increased gun control legislation.

He shares the vice-chairmanship with Congresswoman Lucy McBath, D-Georgia.

“I have long said our leaders need to lead from the front. As a country, we can no longer afford to allow the gun manufacturers and special interests to dictate our policy on gun violence prevention. My community knows the horror of gun violence all too well and it is my goal that we never see what happened in Aurora, what happened in Columbine occur ever again.” Crow said in a statement. “As Vice Chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, I look forward to advocating for the thousands of families nationwide who have been impacted by gun violence and pushing Congress to take long-awaited action.”

— Sentinel News Desk