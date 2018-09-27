AURORA | Three Aurora City Councilwomen are urging Colorado’s U.S. Senators to support delaying the nomination of a new Supreme Court Justice until after January 2019 and re-opening an FBI investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct with current nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“Along with procedure, we want to emphasize the importance of protecting women,” the letter says. “The era of the good old boys club, both in politics and in the legal field, must come to an end. With great power comes great privilege, and it is your distinct responsibility to ensure our next Supreme Court Justice is held to the utmost standards of not only rule of law, but of decency.”

Councilwomen Nicole Johnston, Allison Hiltz and Crystal Murillo signed the letter — all three were elected for the first time in November after completing training from Emerge Colorado, which focuses on preparing women Democrats to run for public office.

The letter is in reference to sexual misconduct allegations that first surfaced from Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, who attended high school with Kavanaugh. Since, two more women claimed they too experienced sexual misconduct from Kavanaugh in high school and college.

Kavanaugh has denied the claims.

“As Dr. Ford is scheduled to testify Thursday, we ask that you, along with your colleagues in the Senate, consider her story, as well as the impact of disregarding these serious claims,” the council members’ letter says. “We ask for ample time for testimony and for reflection, both as political leaders and as Americans. If you fail to take these claims seriously now, you are cementing a disturbing legacy.”

Ford will testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday.

Sen. Michael Bennet said in a statement earlier this month he opposes Kavanaugh’s appointment.

Wednesday he said he supports an FBI investigation into the allegations by the three women.

“We need an FBI investigation. The 3 women who have come forward have put themselves & their families at risk and are willing to testify under oath,” he said on Twitter. “Anyone who refutes or seeks to discredit these claims should be willing to talk to the FBI.”

Sen. Cory Gardner has also said he supports an investigation. Wednesday Gardner revealed his office received a letter detailing a possible fourth accusation against Kavanaugh, but it was anonymous.

“As for use we believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. We believe Deborah Ramirez. We believe Julie Swetnick. We believe women,” the letter from the three council members said in the letter.

Council members can individually sign letters of support or opposition on any issues, local or federal, so long as it’s clear it is the individual member’s expressed view and not that of the entire council. To support an issue as an entire body would take a unanimous vote of the city council.

— KARA MASON, Staff Writer