Home 0Recent Headlines Sentinel Colorado — 2018 in photos 0Recent HeadlinesGalleriesMetroY AM edition - LOCAL Sentinel Colorado — 2018 in photos By THE SENTINEL - December 26, 2018 983 Facebook Twitter Email Print 1 of 41 John Hook, from Ojai, Calif. kneels by a cross bearing the name of his grandson Jesse Childress, in the late evening hours of July 19 during a candlelight vigil at the 7/20 Memorial Foundation Reflection Memorial Garden. Childress was one of the 13 victims who lost their life as a result of the Aurora theatre shooting. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel A package moves along a conveyer belt, May 3 at the Amazon fulfillment center in East Aurora. The center opened in September of 2017 and employs over 1,000 fulltime people at the warehouse that is more than one million square feet. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Exercise riders get the horses on the track for a warm-up the morning of May 21 at Arapahoe Park. The race track is celebrating its 34th year, opening Memorial Day weekend. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson smiles as walks toward the community garden during a tour of the HUD funded property, the Village at Westerly Creek, July 30. The tour comes a day after reports of HUD's plans of raising rent on subsidized housing. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Richard Black's widow, Jeanette, center, and his remaining family watch as doves are released during Richard Black's memorial service, Aug. 25 at Fairmount Cemetery. Black, a decorated Vietnam Veteran, was shot by an Aurora police officer after an intruder broke into Blacks home. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Tears roll down Brandon Johnsons face as he is addressed by Judge Carlos Samour Jr. during the sentencing hearing for the February 2016 killing of his 6 year old son and rape of his ex-girlfriend, March 9 at Arapahoe County Justice Center. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Marlon shows a picture of Edgardo holding him when he was a baby. Marlon is nine years old and was born in the United States. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Looking for a cat to adopt, Nirete Llopis, right and Lieke Vanderberg, play with a couple of cats July 2 at the Denver Dumb Friends League. Adoption fees are waived this week during the Denver Dumb Friends League CatFest Week. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson stands in an empty room of an apartment July 30 at the HUD Funded property of the Village at Westerly Creek. The tour comes a day after reports of HUD's plans to raise rent on subsidized housing. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Representative Mike Coffman stands on the stage of the Cherry Creek High School Fine Arts Auditorium fielding questions from constituents of the 6th Congressional District during a town hall. The town hall provided constituents the opportunity to pose questions to Coffman relating to issues such as gun control, dreamers and his support for the GOP tax plan. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Exercise riders and their horses gallop along the track the morning of May 21 at Arapahoe Park. The race track is celebrating its 34th year, opening Memorial Day weekend. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Christopher Duran, 18, uses a jigsaw, April 18, at the Colorado Homebuilding Academy, where students are trained in practical skills that align with current needs of construction employers. Construction jobs are one of many that are constantly in need of employers but are unable to fill vacant positions. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Fire Chief Fernando Gray, right, hands an American flag to Police Chief Nick Metz to be given to Mayor Steve Hogan's wife, Becky, during the memorial service for the Mayor, May 19 at the Heritage Christian Center. Hundreds attended the memorial service to pay their respects for the mayor and his family. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel A Red Angus beef cow slips her head between the rails of her pen to get a mouthful of hay at the National Western Complex Stock yards, Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel John Hower, who always enjoyed giving his closing arguments, retells the story of his closing arguments from a specific case. Hower retired from the District Attorney's Office for the 18th Judicial District after 35 years as a prosecutor. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel An Aurora police officer in a protective suit exits the home of a man who was shot and killed by police after he shot and killed an intruder at his home in the early morning of July 30. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Janet throws some pupusas on the flattop in Edgardo's backyard during Edgardo's birthday party. Of the 20 or so friends in attendance, more than half are here on TPS. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Brooke Vincent, from Circle, MT, waits to wash her Black Angus beef cow, at the National Western Complex Stock yards, before sending it to auction, Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel After an afternoon of playing in the park, Nemo sits with his puppy Hennessy, May 24 at City Park in Aurora. Photo by Veronica L. Holyfield/The Sentinel Edgardo works on removing the linoleum floor from a kitchen in a home that he is renovating. Edgardo never uses gloves when he works. He said his father nor his grandfather never used gloves, so he never does either. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Ranchers from Kearns Cattle Company in Rushville, NE drive their Simmental Catlle to an open ring at the National Western Complex Stock yards to let out some energy, Jan. 9 during the 112th annual National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Steven Beck, right, bumps fists with Judge Bonnie McLean, as he finishes talking with McLean and Sheriff Frank Alston, March 2 at Arapahoe County Justice Center during Veterans Treatment Court. Beck, who completed the treatment court is one of the many success stories that comes out of the VTC. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Sentinel Kael Tapper works on attaching the vertical stabilizer to the fuselage of a Van's RV-12 Aircraft being built by students of the Wings Aerospace Academy, Jan. 17 at Wings Over the Rockies. The students have been building the aircraft since October 2017 and the build is expected to take approximately one and a half years. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Aurora Public Schools Superintndent Rico Munn is seen in a reflection from a framed Franco Harris jersey, which hangs in his office. Portrait by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Republican candidate for governor, Walker Stapleton, approaches the podium Nov. 6 to give his concession speech after losing to democratic candidate Jared Polis. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Co-founder of the Denver Zine Library Kelly Costello stands for a portrait in front of a wall of zines Dec. 11 at the Denver Zine Library. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Co-founder of the Denver Zine Library, Kelly Costello, stands in front of a wall of zines, Dec. 11 at the DZL. Originally starting in Costello's back yard, the DZL now shares a space with an art studio, as one of the many residences in The Temple, located on the North East corner of 24th and Curtis Streets. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Thousands of protesters gathered in Downtown Denver Saturday on the anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, supporting equality, immigrant rights, environmental protection and other causes. Photo by Veronica L. Holyfield/TheSentinel With the help received from the College and Career Center at Gateway High School, Lesli Gallegos hopes to be the first person in her family to become a college graduate. Portrait by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Shreeman Shrestha, front, waves his American Flag while watching a brief video presentation during a children's citizenship ceremony, Nov. 30 at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. Forty-two children and young adults, from 28 different countries, received their citizenship certificates during the ceremony, which is evidence of their newly acquired citizenship. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Bareback Riding event during a rodeo Jan. 12 at the 2018 National Western Stock Show. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Riders competed in Stage 4 on the final day of the Colorado Classic in Denver on Sunday Aug. 19. The women rode a four-lap circuit totaling 34.8 miles (55.2k) while the men’s eight-lap finale totaled 71.2 miles (114.8k) throughout the Mile High City. Photo by Geoff Ziegler/The Sentinel Hamadi Mayange, left, sorts through countainers of harvested produce at DeLaney Community Farm on Tuesday Oct. 2. Mayange is part of the Farmer Training Program at DeLaney, but he has been working on the farm in some capacity for more than 12 years. Photo by Geoff Ziegler/The Sentinel Edgardo Borja. Portrait by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Chelsea Place resident Agnes Spino, left, and her husband Bob Handwerk dance together at a pre-Valentine's Day dance, Feb. 8 at Chelsea Place. The students, volunteers and a residents joined in celebrating together for the pre-Valentine's Day celebration which featured live music, snacks and decor such as a kissing booth. Photo by Veronica L. Holyfield/Aurora Sentinel A deluge from a water from one of the many water features drenches the children eagerly awaiting a cool down June 28 at the Del Mar Family Aquatic Center at Del Mar Park. With record high temperatures, children and adults alike seek respite by taking advantage of the cool water and the fun features of the aquatic center. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Aurora resident, Luis Quintero, dumps his tree to be recycled Dec. 31 at Del Mar Park. The city of Aurora is offering Christmas tree recycling at three locations, Del Mar Park, Olympic Park and Saddle Rock Golf Course until Jan. 8. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel An H-Mart employee stacks the many varieties of rice offered by the supermarket chain. The proposed location for Korea Town would be in the area of South Havana Street and Parker Road. Photo by Philip B. Poston/Aurora Sentinel Aurora resident, Mona Lisa McKnight sings along to "I can Only Imagine," which was performed by Tyra Lallo, opening the memorial service for Mayor Steve Hogan, May 19 at the Heritage Christian Center. Hundreds were in attendance to pay their respects for the Aurora mayor at the memorial service, which was open to the public. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel Ed Thurston, left, and Vince Zagarella load groceries, donated by Safeway, into a cart from Ed's truck, July 20 outside of the Friends of St. Andrews hospitality center. The building which houses Friends, owned by Regis University, is currently for sale, putting the hospitality center at risk of closure. Photo by Philip B. Poston/The Sentinel A look at 2018 at the Aurora area through the lens of Sentinel Colorado photographers. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Toon in Thursday White House, congressional Democrats see no deal on shutdown American man first to solo across Antarctica unaided