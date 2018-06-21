Teen who inspired Aurora rec center for disabled dies at 16

AURORA | Sēb Holiday, the 16-year-old who inspired his father to build a recreation center that would cater specifically to people with physical disabilities like himself, died Tuesday after a several month stay in the hospital, according to his family.

“The Holiday family is requesting your prayers at this time. Sēbian passed away this afternoon. He fought a good fight, and now he has been called Home. Please know that while the family appreciates your thoughts and prayers, they are requesting privacy at this time,” the statement read.

Holiday was diagnosed with myotonic muscle disorder when he was about 3 years old, which caused severe scoliosis in his body which prevented him from moving on his own. When doctors made that diagnosis, they gave Seb at most six years to live.

Sēb’s Rec Center, which officially opened in January, was a multiyear project for Sēb’s father Keithan Holiday to provide his son with a place he and others without physical mobility can feel welcome.

“It was unfair. There should be a recreation center for disabled people just like there is for able-bodied people. And four years later, we have this,” Seb said during an interview in January. “It’s kind of crazy that this happened. A lot people people have helped make this happen.”

Keithan Holiday, a fitness trainer, did the vast majority of the construction by himself during off time between his jobs and raising a family. He said he wanted to complete the project to make sure his son saw the dream become a reality.

“This has been on God’s time that this has happened. Anytime it seemed like to wasn’t going to happen, I was blessed to meet the people I needed to make this come together,” Keithan said. “(I kept going) because of my son. Hearing his diagnosis and knowing he’s not going to be around longer than me, that’s not supposed to happen. No one wants to see their kids leave before them. I wanted to have something that would be important for my son to be a part of while he’s here. I wanted people to be encouraged by him. He’s deteriorating everyday and his will is just amazing, he does it with a smile.”