Police investigating after 2 found dead early Friday in Aurora home

AURORA | Aurora police say two people were found dead in a central Aurora home after residents inside the house reported gunfire, according to tweets and comments from the Aurora Police Department.

Aurora Police spokesman Officer Anthony Camacho told reporters that residents in the 1500 block of South Sable Boulevard reported gunfire about 3:30 a.m. Friday. Camacho said residents inside the home called family members in a different home, who in turn called police.

Inside the home, police discovered two people dead.

Police released no other details, citing an ongoing investigation.

The Arapahoe County Coroner office is expected to release the identities of the dead.