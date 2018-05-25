Man reaches deal in deaths of 2 girls on Colorado farm

GRAND JUNCTION | One of five people charged in the deaths of two girls on a southwestern Colorado farm has reached a plea deal which may allow him to go free within a year.

Farm owner Frederick “Alec” Blair, the newest member of a doomsday group blamed for the girls’ death, was charged with two counts of child abuse resulting in death and being an accessory. The Daily Sentinel reports he accepted a deal with prosecutors Thursday to drop the child abuse counts in exchange for a guilty plea on the accessory charge.

Investigators believe the group’s leader ordered that the girls be kept in a car without food or water for days on the farm near Norwood as they awaited the apocalypse.

The others are scheduled to go on trial later this year.

___

Information from: The Daily Sentinel, http://www.gjsentinel.com