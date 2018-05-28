Man fleeing traffic stop in Denver causes fatal crash

DENVER | A 37-year-old man fleeing an attempted traffic stop in Denver caused a crash that killed a woman and injured two others, one critically.

The man ran away from the crash Sunday afternoon, but police arrested him about a block away.

Police Sgt. Michael Farr says officer tried to stop a car without license plates but the driver sped away and ran a red light, rear-ending another car at about 5:30 p.m.

A rear-seat passenger in the second car died at the scene. Two others were hospitalized, one with critical injuries.

Farr tells The Denver Post that officers did not pursue the fleeing car because their policies do not allow them to pursue for traffic charges.

The names of the suspect and the victim have not been released.

