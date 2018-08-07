Denver police: Missing 7-year-old boy found dead

DENVER | Denver police say a 7-year-old boy missing since Monday afternoon has been found dead.

Police say Jordan Vong’s case is considered a homicide, but said there is no threat to the community.

Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said at a news conference late Tuesday that he couldn’t release more information as it’s too early in the investigation. He declined to say where the child’s body was found.

Denver police, the FBI and other law enforcement agencies stopped drivers and looked in car trunks and campers Tuesday for Vong.

The boy was last seen alive at about 4:30 p.m. Monday.